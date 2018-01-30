VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the houses and properties of VUDA additional chief urban planner Pasuparthi Pradeep Kumar at 12 places across the State, including six in Vizag on Monday and seized disproportionate assets worth `50 crore (market value).

According to ACB sources, though the registration value of the seized properties are around `4 crore, their present market value would not be less than `50 crore. The tainted official was arrested late on Monday night and will be produced before the ACB Special Court in Vizag on Tuesday. The searches will continue on Tuesday, the anti-graft officials said.

The ACB sleuths raided the houses and properties registered in the names of the tainted official and his relatives in 12 places in Vizag, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Ongole and a few other places. The anti-graft officials raided six places in Vizag— Pradeep’s residence at Daspalla Hills, office at Siripuram, friend’s house and elder son’s house—which started as early as 5:30 am on Monday. Pradeep’s father’s residence at Anantapur, relatives’ properties in Hyderabad, Ongole and a few other places were also raided.

A native of Chakarla in Kurnool, Pradeep Kumar joined the service in May 1984 as a town planner in Guntakal of Anantapur. He has worked in various capacities, including town planning supervisor, town planning officer, deputy city planner and town planning joint director. He worked as the deputy city planner in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation between 2015 and 2016. His wife P Latha is said to be on a vacation in Singapore now.