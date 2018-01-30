HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at organising cock-fights by the public representatives in violation of the court order, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the chief secretary and director general of police of AP to furnish details before the court with regard to number of public representatives involved in conducting cock-fights and against how many of them cases were registered by the police. “It is not proper for the public representatives to make statements on TV channels on cock-fights by forgetting their responsibility. It appears that the officials have bowed to the pressures of the public representatives,” the bench observed.

Pursuant to the earlier direction of the court, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar appeared in person before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M S K Jaiswal while hearing a PIL on the issue.On January 4, the bench, while holding the Chief Secretary and DGP responsible for any violation of the court order, made it clear that its order passed in 2016 to prevent cock-fights has to be implemented by the State government without any fail. It had also directed them to file a detailed report informing about the steps taken by them to prevent cock-fights. When no report was filed, the bench directed the CS and DGP to appear before it for explanation. Later, the bench granted exemption to DGP M Malakondaiah from appearance in view of DGPs’ conference. It, however, directed the CS to appear on January 29 for explanation.

On Monday, AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas, while placing the reports prepared by the CS and DGP on the issue, said that the authorities concerned have registered cases against those who organised cock-fights in violation of the court order. The CS, in his report, stated that the number of events have come down this year as compared to the previous year.

It was not possible to use police force due to presence of large number of women and children in such events. Despite taking several steps, the organisers conducted cock-fights saying that it was a cultural event. However, cases were registered against several organisers, he added.Intervening at this juncture, the bench pointed out that the public representatives themselves have participated in the event and made public statements for the conduct of cock-fights in spite of court orders.

“Their statements were telecasted even in the national channels. How the cock-fights with betting were conducted in spite of prohibitory orders under the Section 144? It appears that the officials have bowed to the pressures of the public representatives. We have seen the incidents where the public representatives themselves have conducted the events where the roosters were tied with knives. Give us details about those public representatives who have conducted the events in spite of court orders. If you do not furnish these details, then we (bench) will find out their names by getting TV footage and include them as respondents to the present case,” the bench cautioned. Replying to a query from the bench, the AG said that the cock-fights took place in 809 grounds in both East and West Godavari districts.

While directing the CS and DGP to furnish all details on the issue, the bench also directed them to inform about the action taken against 43 Tahsildars and 48 sub-inspectors of police for their failure to implement court orders last year. The bench dispensed with the appearance of the CS during next case hearing and posted the matter to February 2 for further hearing.

The PIL was filed by K Ramachandra Raju from West Godavari complaining that the officers have failed to curb the unauthorised gaming, illegal sale of liquor, prostitution and many other illegal activities under the garb of cock-fights particularly at Vempa and Srirampuram of Bhimavaram mandal in West Godavari district during Sankranthi. He sought directions to the government authorities to implement provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the AP Gaming Act, 1974 and to prevent the anti-social elements from organising cock-fights with betting.

What the CS says

The number of cock-fights events have come down this year as compared to the previous year

It was not possible to use police force due to presence of large number of women and children in such events

Despite taking several steps, many organisers conducted cock-fights saying that it was a cultural event

Cases were registered against several organisers