NELLORE: Setting foot in Saidapuram village of Venkatagiri constituency in Nellore district, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy crossed 1,000-km mark of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which is targeted to cover over 3,000 km. He unveiled a 25-feet pylon in the village to mark the occasion. Expressing solidarity to his yatra, many party activists from across the State took part in the ‘Walk with Jagan’ programme. Holding flags and placards, the party leaders and workers took out rallies in their respective areas. Jagan, who started his padayatra on November 6, 2017, has so far covered 33 constituencies of five districts, including four Rayalaseema districts.

YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy

unveils a 25-feet pylon at Saidapuram village

in Nellore district on Monday | Express



Support for Jagan continues to pour in not only from different parts of Andhra Pradesh but also from Indian diaspora in various countries. ‘Walk with Jagananna’ events were organised in the Middle East, US, UK, Singapore, Australia, France and Malaysia from January 26 to 28. On January 26, Andhra diaspora in the Middle East countries — Kuwait, Qatar and UAE — came onto roads and walked for 2 km to extended their support to the YSRCP chief. According to YSRC sources, in USA, the Andhra NRIs of 10 major American cities turned up for the ‘Walk with Jagananna’ programme.

People from European countries like France and England and Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia offered their support to Jagan by participating in the ‘Walk with Jagananna’ campaign held in the respective countries. The YSRCP New Delhi unit organised ‘Walk with Jagananna’ in Delhi on Monday. YSRCP MPs Vijay Sai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy led the walkathon with party supporters from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Pandit Ravishankar Lane.