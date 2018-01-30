ANANTAPUR : Describing Agriculture and Handloom sectors as his two eyes, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that he will not leave any stone unturned to ensure justice to the people belonging to those two sectors. Concluding his three-day ‘Chalore--Chalore---Chal’ programme in Anantapur district meant to interact with farmers, weavers and other sections of the society and study the impact of the drought on the district, he assured justice to the people of Rayalaseema, particularly Anantapur. At the same time, he maintained that he will give equal importance to other regions of the State as well.

Addressing party workers at Hindupur, the actor-turned-politician observed that Rayalaseema is not being properly represented in the capital Amaravati and said the most pertinent issues in the region are not be focused upon. Stating that he is aware of the woes of the people of Rayalaseema, Pawan Kalyan said the government should ensure justice to Rayalaseema by given more priority in solving the issues of the region.

On Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, which was promised on the floor of Parliament when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, Jana Sena Party chief demanded the TDP, YSRC party and BJP to make their stance clear. When advocates in Hindpur met him and brought to fore the demand for High Court in Rayalaseema, he said he is aware of the issue and will speak with elders in the government. Earlier, he interacted with handloom weavers in Dharmavaram and reassured them to strive for ensuring their welfare.

Before his visit to Dharmavaram, Pawan Kalyan visited Mahasamadhi of Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi and also interacted with Mahesh, his fan, who is undergoing treatment at Satya Sai Super Speciality Hospital. Satya Sai Central Trust member RJ Rathnakar explained about the hospital and other services rendered to Jana Sena Party chief.

Pawan Kalyan to campaign for JD(S)

Bengaluru: JANTADAL Dal (Secular) party, that is hoping to play a key role in formation of next government in the state, has roped in Telugu-actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to campaign for its candidates during the Assembly polls. Telugu superstars have a huge fan following in the state, especially in border districts and their presence during election campaigning can help political parties. “He has agreed to campaign for our party candidates and his presence will certainly help our candidates,’’ said party spokesperson Ramesh Babu.

Pawan campaigns for his friend in Chikballapur

Chikballaupur: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addressed a large gathering of youths on the KV campus in Chikballapur city on Monday. The actor had come to Hindupur of Andhra which is adjacent to Chikballapur. Following the appeal of his friend K V Naveen Kiran, a rebel Congress leader, he came to Chikballapur. After a brief stay at his residence, the actor came to the stadium and greeted his fans who gathered in large numbers.