VISAKHAPATNAM: Finally, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the land irregularities in and around Visakhapatnam, submitted its final report. SIT chief Vineet Brijlal, along with convenor member, Joint Collector G Srijana and others, submitted the report to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner T Yoganand at the latter’s office on Monday evening. The report will be submitted to the State government.After hordes of complaints related to land irregularities surfaced in Vizag, the government formed the SIT which started working on June 28 last year.

It had received 2,875 complaints from aggrieved citizens, representatives of people’s organisations and political leaders irrespective of party lines pertaining to land irregularities. After verifying the nature of complaints, the probe team took up investigation into 333 complaints that came under its ambit and another 11 complaints received from several political leaders. It also probed the 68 No Objection Certificates which were issued in the names of ex-servicemen and freedom fighters more than one and a half decades ago.

“Owing to unavoidable circumstances, we could not complete the probe within the given time and the government had granted two extensions on the SIT tenure. After the second extension lapsed on December 28 last year, we started compiling the documentary and other evidence,” the SIT officials said.

The Special Investigation Team has collected around 1 lakh documents, including evidence, land records and other material, which were safely stored in 12 sealed trunks in the strong room of the district treasury.

“We have made several suggestions and strategies to set the entire system right. We have also suggested measures to prevent the irregularities in land records, apart from action against many individuals. The government has to take the final call,” Vineet Brijlal told TNIE.