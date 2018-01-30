GUNTUR: A two-storeyed building will soon come up in 1,600 sq feet area at GGH for the benefit of attendants of patients. The AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) Association has come forward to donate `25 lakh for the purpose. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev also promised to allocate `1 crore from MPLADS fund and `1 crore from Rajanna Trust being run by his family.

Recently, District Collector Kona Sasidhar laid the foundation stone for the building on GGH premises. He appealed to the voluntary organisations to come forward to serve the needy drawing inspiration from APNGO Association which has donated a huge sum. The Collector announced that he will sanction `0 lakh from the Collector’s Fund and AP Pensioners’ Association announced `1 lakh for the construction of the building. As many as 1,500 in-patients undergo treatment at the GGH at any given time

Nearly 4,500 to 5,000 outpatients visit the GGH from Guntur and neighbouring districts every day

At present, the attendants of patients are forced to sit in the corridors and open places

APNGO State president P Ashok Babu said the building will provide all amenities to attendants of patients

GGH superintendent Dr D S Raju Naidu said the building is likely to be constructed within three months