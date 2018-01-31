HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to place full details before the court regarding excavation works taken up by some district officials for hidden treasures in the historical place of Chennampalli Fort in Kurnool district.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice MSK Jaiswal was dealing with a PIL which was based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by Dr V Brahma Reddy, resident of Kurnool, stating that the historical place was being demolished by undertaking excavation works for hidden treasure in the fort in the name of government order. He sought court directions to the concerned authorities for stopping destruction of the place and to protect the same.