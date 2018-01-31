VISAKHAPATNAM: A 29-year-old former offender was found dead in a pool of blood near rammagedda of Terracota Layout in Sabbavaram Police station limits on Tuesday, taking the number of murders being reported from the city to five in just six days. Police suspect that gangs are involved in the murder or a drunken brawl might have led to it. Apart from five killings, two murder bids were also reported from the city in the last six days.

The deceased has been identified as Kona Chandrasekhar (25), a resident of Pendurthi. According to Anakapalle Circle inspector (Rural) Ramachandra Rao, Chandrasekhar was an ex-offender with about 15 cases registered against him at Pendurthi and Parawada police stations.

On Monday night, he reportedly went to a party near Morammagedda and he was found lying dead in a pool of blood the next morning. After being alerted by the people, police, along with the CLUES team and dogs squad, inspected the scene of crime. The cops found a few broken liquor bottles.

“Chandrasekhar was involved in several house-breaking cases in the past. The last case against him was registered in 2015. As broken liquor bottles were found near his body we suspect the murder was committed after a party. We are searching for the clues and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” said the inspector.A case has been registered at Sabbavara police station and the body has been sent for post-mortem. However, people of the city reportedly, are a bit tense about the increasing rate of crime.