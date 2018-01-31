HYDERABAD: Pouring cold water on the hopes of wannabe ministers in the ruling TRS, party MP K Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has said State Cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards.She further said that time would decide who was the political heir of her father and CM KCR. “I am not an astrologer to tell who will succeed my father KCR to lead the Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” the Nizamabad MP remarked. Her comments assume significance as Kavitha’s brother and IT Minister KT Rama Rao is being seen by ruling party leaders as the leader “next in line” to the CM’s party supremo post.

The Nizamabad MP said there will be no expansion of State Cabinet. Scotching the rumours on the possibility of Cabinet reshuffle, Kavitha made it clear that there is no expansion of the State Cabinet. She said that inclusion of women in the State Cabinet was not at all an election issue or not related to the people. Kavitha was in secretariat to meet Health Minister C Laxma Reddy on Tuesday on medical and health related issues of Nizamabad district. Later, she had a chat with the reporters.

On Cabinet Reshuffle: The State Cabinet expansion is not on cards. Inclusion of woman in the Cabinet is not an election issue. There were six women ministers in the previous government. But, they failed to deliver anything to women. But, CM KCR has so far done 1,000 good programmes to women including KCR Kits.

Who will succeed KCR

When reporters wanted to know who will succeed KCR, whether it would be KT Rama Rao or Kavitha, the Nizamabad MP laughed and quipped, “I am not an astrologer to tell the future. Time will tell it.”

Asked whether she would contest as an MLA in 2019 elections, Kavitha evaded a direct reply. “Party will decide my future. I have no interests and act as per the directions of the party,” she said. She also said that all surveys indicated that the TRS would cross century mark in next elections out of 119 Assembly seats. She, however, said the enhancement of Assembly seats is not related to the development of the state.

When quizzed about the proposed “grand alliance” to be formed by all opposition parties against the ruling TRS, Kavitha said such move was good. “Even TJAC chairman M Kodandram may launch his own outfit. We will welcome such move. But, the war would be one-sided in 2019 elections. The victory would be on KCR-side. TRS will win ensuing Assembly polls hands down,” she said. Kavitha stated that the Chief Minister is contemplating introducing some more new schemes for the welfare of people and they would be announced soon.

Commenting on new schemes by the Centre, she said. “TRS is supporting the programmes which would benefit the country. We are of the view that country first and state next,” she said. But, the TRS would not stop raising voice on pressing issues of Telangana, she added. Kavitha also welcomed TDP leader Motkupally Narsimhulu’ suggestion that the yellow party’s TS unit be merged with the ruling TRS in the State.A draft paper for providing dependent jobs in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is ready and it is being vetted by Advocate General. Jobs would be provided once the draft is finalised.

‘Premier institutions in AP due to political reasons’

Asked about the Centre giving more premier educational institutions to AP, Kavitha said that it was the prerogative of the Centre to locate the institutions anywhere in the country. But, AP getting more institutions was due to political reasons, she felt. “Our main demand is that the Centre implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act including speedy division of High Court,” Kavitha said.