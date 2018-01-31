GUNTUR: Former AP CM and former TN Governor K Rosaiah has said that Mahatma Gandhi played a vital role in our freedom struggle. Ahimsa (non-violence) and truth were his weapons.He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 70th death anniversary and participated in a meeting on Relevance of Gandhian principles in today’s world here on Tuesday. Rosaiah said that Gandhi was imprisoned several times for his attempts to free India from the bondage of British, yet he never gave up. He proved to the world that freedom can be achieved through the path of non-violence.

He said Gandhi’s values and priniciples are timeless for students of the modern India. He said that the post of Governor is a vital link between the Centre and the states. Governor plays a crucial role in smooth functioning of federal democracy.Responding to a question, Rosaiah said, “I am a loyal Congress man. As I am old, I don’t aspire any party post now.” Earlier, Rosaiah participated in several programmes in Guntur.