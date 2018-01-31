HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the principal secretaries of Fisheries, Forest and Environment and Irrigation Departments of Andhra Pradesh asking them to file detailed counter affidavits in a PIL alleging illegal conversion of highly fertile and double crop wet lands into fish/shrimp ponds particularly in the coastal areas of East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Nelllore districts.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice MSK Jaiswal sent the notices while admitting the PIL which was based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by Justice Elipe Dharma Rao, retired high court judge and a resident of Krapa village in Inavalli mandal of East Godavari district. The retired judge, in his letter, stated that thousands of acres of agricultural lands particularly in the above districts were becoming highly saline due to this, making these lands unsuitable for agriculture.

He alleged that these lands were illegally converted into fish ponds by flouting norms by some powerful people in connivance with the government officials concerned. The powerful politicians were forcing the farmers to lend their lands for illegal conversion into fish ponds, the ex-judge stated in the letter. In fact, these illegal activities would have cascading effect not only on the agricultural operations but also to the ecology, flora and fauna of the entire area.

While seeking the court intervention to protect agriculture and the lives of scores of agricultural labourers, Justice Dharma Rao wanted the Chief Justice to set up an independent body to personally inspect the above areas and submit a report before the court.The bench issued notices to the respondent authorities concerned for filing detailed counter affidavits on the matter and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Another case against cockfights

Hyderabad:Justice A V Sesha Sai of the Hyderabad HC on Tuesday directed the registry to tag the present case with the PIL case pending before the court regarding cockfights in AP. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by T Bhanu Prakash, an advocate from Tadipakavaripalem in Guntur district, seeking registration of cases against the public representatives who included ruling party MLAs and MLCs for allegedly organising cockfights in violation of the court orders.

The petitioner told the court that the police have failed to take any action on the complaint lodged by him about conduct of cockfights with betting and other illegal activities on a 40-acre land at Toorupupalem panchayat in the district. About Rfive crores have changed hands in the presence of the above public representatives, he added and sought the court to issue directions to the police to act upon his complaint.

Contempt notice to GMC commissioner

Hyderabad: Making it clear that it would not compromise on issues that would affect the judiciary’s reputation, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued contempt notice to GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha for her failure to place facts before the court regarding the closure of a slaughterhouse in Guntur.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice MSK Jaiswal issued the notice asking the commissioner to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her in the PIL case filed by the Animal Rescue Organisation and others. The commissioner had earlier filed a counter affidavit without disclosing the fact that the slaughterhouse had been operative till the PIL was filed though the Pollution Control Board had ordered its closure in 2014. The bench said that it had evidence showing that the officer had failed to place facts before the court.