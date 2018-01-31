HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the selection process, including the online examination test scheduled from Wednesday, to fill the posts of junior trainees and field assistants in Visakha Steel Plant. Later in the day, a division bench refused to interfere with the orders of the single judge.Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was passing the order in a petition filed by Bhaskar Rao and another claiming that they are entitled to be considered for the above posts under the displaced persons quota.

The court was told that the VSP has notified 645 posts of junior trainee and 91 posts of field assistants, and that the written examination was conducted in July last year and later it was cancelled without assigning any reason. Now the authorities concerned wanted to conduct online examination and accordingly given online intimations.

The petitioners contended that the notification mentioned about the written examination but now proposed a new mode in the name of online test which cannot be adopted.After hearing the case, the judge reminded that the officers concerned must take note of the fact that all the rural persons from interior areas do not know about the new decision and get ready for online mode of test, and stayed all the further process, including online examination to be held from January 31 to February 4.