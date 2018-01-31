KAKINADA: After students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) protested for three days demanding action against a professor for alleged sexual misdemeanours, police on Tuesday registered a case under Nirbhaya Act against K Babulu. Around 20 post graduate students complained against the director of the JNTUK Science and Technology Department accusing him of calling them into his cabin for viva and touching them inappropriately.

The students, along with university officials and Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission member Rajyalakshmi Sirigineedi, approached the Collectorate on Monday seeking the dismissal of the professor.

The students had earlier submitted a plaint to JNTUK Vice-Chancellor VSS Kumar, but no action was taken against the tainted professor.

University Rector K Purnanandam and Registrar VV Subba Rao tried to pacify the students, but they refused to budge until their demand was met. After the V-C realised that he had no other choice but to heed the words of the agitating students, he postponed the ongoing internal exams and removed Babulu from directorship.

State Women’s Commission member Rajyalakshmi visited JNTUK on Monday and interacted with protesting students. She also met Collector Karthikeya Mishra who suggested that the students submit a written complaint to him through the university registrar, which he would then forward to the police. After the discussion, the students staged a dharna at the university following which the registrar forwarded a copy of the complaint to Sarpavaram police station.Circle Inspector Chaitanya Krishna registered a case under Nirbhaya Act and Sections 354, 354A and 506 of the IPC against Babulu.

