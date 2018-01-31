VISAKHAPATNAM: Additional chief urban planner of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Pasuparthi Pradeep Kumar from whom the ACB sleuths have unearthed disproportionate property worth `50 crore (market value) was produced before the ACB Special Court on Tuesday. The court sent him to remand till February 13.

On Monday, the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the ACB raided the properties of the tainted officer and his relatives at 12 places across the State, including six places in Vizag.According to ACB sources, the raids continued on Tuesday too, but no major recovery was done. An ACB officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the raids would resume again after the wife of the accused, P Latha returned from Singapore.

The accused, a native of Chakarla of Pathikonda mandal in Kurnool district, entered the service in May 1984 as a town planner at Guntakal. He used to take heavy kickbacks from people to approve building plans.