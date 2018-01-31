HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Samrat alias GVS Krishna Reddy was arrested by the Madhapur police on charges of theft and causing disappearance of evidence of the offence by stealing the footage of CCTV cameras. The actor was arrested following a complaint by his wife Harshitha Reddy, Madhapur police said. Meanwhile, Samrat filed a bail petition in the court for which the hearing has been postponed to Wednesday.

Samrat, who has played lead roles in movies like ‘Panchakshari’ alongside Anushka Shetty, was married to one K Harshitha Reddy in 2015, but the couple was living separately due to marital disputes. Harshitha lodged a complaint with Madhapur police on January 25, alleging that Samrat trespassed into her house and stole household articles and ornaments from her house when she was away.