SRIKAKULAM: The suicide of a sweet shop worker after he was beaten up by a TDP municipal councillor sparked a protest at Brahmanatarla village of Palasa mandal on Tuesday. Doki Harish, 20, a resident of Brahmanatarla, committed suicide on Sunday night. Paila Chakradhar, TDP councillor of the 14th ward of Palasa municipality, went to the sweet shop on KT Road in Kasibugga where Harish was working on Sunday evening.

As he was touching the sweets and snacks, Harish requested him not to do so, which led to an argument. The councillor then beat Harish up in front of his co-workers. After the sweet shop’s employees alerted the police, the councillor and Harish were taken to Kasibugga Police Station and counselled.

On Sunday late night, Harish told his family members that he was going to watch a movie and jumped in front of a running train near Palasa Railway Station. Harish’s body was spotted Monday late night and his family members identified it on Tuesday. After the news of his death spread, villagers took out a rally and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the TDP councillor.The accused is at large and special teams have been formed to nab him, police told mediapersons.