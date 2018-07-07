Home States Andhra Pradesh

World Zoonoses Day observed at Bapatla 

 The World Zoonoses Day observed by Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Friday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The World Zoonoses Day observed by Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Friday.
Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr T Ramakrishna Prasad said a zoonotic disease is one that can be passed on by animals to humans and it can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi. 

He said the scientists estimate that more than six out of every 10 infectious diseases in humans are spread by animals. Most people are aware of rabies infection because it is known worldwide, but most people are unaware of the common zoonotic infections like hookworms and roundworms which can also create health problems.The official said the animals serve as a reservoir for many diseases and persons caring for them as pets should be alert to avoid transmission of disease.

