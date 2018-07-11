Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business again!

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive year, Andhra Pradesh topped the list of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) among all States and UTs in the country, clocking an impressive score of 98.42 per cent in the latest rankings. In 2016, the State shared top honours with Telangana, but the latter dropped to the second spot in 2017 even as AP put in place a whopping 372 reforms to attract investors. In 2015, the Sate had finished third.

Reacting to the ranking prepared by the World Bank and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), IT Minister Nara Lokesh tweeted, “WE’VE DONE IT AGAIN! Andhra Pradesh is No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business. Reason why some of the best companies in the world are looking here to invest!! Kudos to @NCBN.” The TDP scion also thanked Telangana counter part K T Rama Rao for his congratulatory tweet and responded: “Congratulations to you too. There’s no “One and Two”. There’s only “Telugu States at the top.”

On Tuesday, DIPP announced the ranking based on reforms, planning, welfare and other developmental parameters. Nine States stood among the ‘Top Achievers’ with successfully implementing over 95% of the reforms. Over 18 States with implementation below 80% have been declared as ‘aspirers’. In response to the latest rankings, AP Planning Board Vice Chairman C Kutumba Rao said, “The fast track implementation of Kia Motors is an outstanding example of the actual implementation of reforms in AP. Though the state started as a predominantly agriculture driven state, it is now witnessing an industrial and technological revolution.”

“This is testament to the corruption free and transparent governance that forms the DNA of doing business in the State of Andhra Pradesh. It is important to note that Andhra Pradesh is determined to raise the bar and as it is benchmarking itself against global parameters with regard to the Ease of Doing Business and is constantly working towards becoming one of the world’s top-25 investment destinations,” C Kutumba Rao added.Among the reforms that propelled the State to the top spot are Single window system (a single desk portal to take care of all investor needs) and online processing of industrial incentives.

Andhra Pradesh is one of India’s fastest growing States and the government envisages it to be among the top 3 States by 2022. It has an investor potential of `16,04,656 crore and employability potential of 34, 03, 370 persons. Currently 721 projects have gone into production with a committed investment of `1,48,462 crore and committed employment of 2,26,305 jobs.

Going beyond the national framework, the State and has provocatively benchmarked its practices with global leaders.

The State now intends to integrate its Single Desk Portal with other departments under its purview. The government will also extend the project to districts and deliver services through district-level offices and reduce compliance cost of investors, particularly those belonging to micro, small and medium enterprices (MSMEs).

Haryana finished third this year. Mumbai (Maharashtra) and New Delhi (Delhi), the two cities which are taken into consideration by the World Bank for its annual Ease of Doing Business Index, have not performed well on the ranking list. Maharashtra, with a score of 92.71 per cent finished 13th, while Delhi was ranked 23rd, the lowest among big business centres, with a score of 31.60 per cent.