Are you ready for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam? AP BJP chief Kanna asks CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding immediate response from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has asked whether the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the alleged land scam in Amaravati. He alleged that the State government had released several ‘secret’ government orders with vested interests.

Kanna, who shot off the third weekly letter to the Chief Minister with five questions on Wednesday, said, “You have taken 33,000 acres of land from farmers and handed over them to Singapore firms under the Swiss Challenge method. Doesn’t it amount to cheating the farmers? Also, you claim that yours is a transparent government, but secret GOs are being issued by you, encouraging corruption and favouritism.”

He asked whether Naidu has the moral right to continue as Chief Minister after pushing the State into 2.35 lakh crore debt. “The State’s debt has gone up significantly due to your unproductive governance and wasteful expenditure,” he said in the letter.

The BJP State president also observed that the boat tragedy in I Polavaram of East Godavari district would have been averted had the Chief Minister not mobilised schoolchildren for the State-sponsored Vanam-Manam programme. “Innocent lives were lost due to your publicity mongering. Why should not the death of those children be treated as a murder by the State government?” he asked Naidu. He also sought immediate answers to all the three letters he had written to the Chief Minister.