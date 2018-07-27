Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl sexually assaulted by two men for five days in AP's West Godavari district

The girl left to her school from hostel when she was abducted by one of the accused and sexually assaulted, police said. 

Published: 27th July 2018 01:30 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor girl was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted by two youngsters for four days in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The girl left to her school from hostel when she was abducted by one of the accused and sexually assaulted, police said adding the youngster handed over the girl to his friend who kept her in a house for three days and he too assaulted her sexually.

The girl, whose parents are living separately due to domestic problems, was admitted to the BC hostel for girls in Chintalapudi by her mother on July 16. She was studying SSC in a nearby government school.

On July 23, the girl left from the hostel after having breakfast but did not went to school. As she was not interested to stay in the hostel, she went near the Chintalapudi old bus stand area and was loitering there when she was spotted by one of the accused Kiran. Kiran convinced the girl that he will drop her at her mother's house and took her to a secluded place in the town and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Later, Kiran dropped her at the old bus stand and said that his friend Chitti Babu will take her to her mother's house. Chitti Babu took the victim to his relative's place in Kavvakunta village and promising to marry her, he too sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly for three days.

Meanwhile, as the girl did not return to hostel, the authorities lodged a complaint with the police. Investigating into the whereabouts of the girl, police tracked the girl to Kavvakunta village and rescued her. The two youngsters are at large, police said.

 

