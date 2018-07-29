Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brain-dead student gives new life to five

The family of a 20-year-old polytechnic student, who was severely injured in a road accident on July 21, has donated his organs which has given the gift of life to five persons.

Published: 29th July 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Keralites are no longer keen on donating organs

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The family of a 20-year-old polytechnic student, who was severely injured in a road accident on July 21, has donated his organs which has given the gift of life to five persons.

After the accident at Vemuru of Guntur district, the student, D Sanjay, was first shifted to Vemuru PHC. He was later shifted to Tenali government hospital and then Guntur GGH for better treatment. However, doctors declared him brain-dead as had received severe injuries to his head.

Officials of Jeevandan had approached the family explaining them the importance of organ donation. His organs were given to five patients admitted in Guntur’s Ramesh Hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
polytechnic student accident organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp