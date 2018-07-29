Brain-dead student gives new life to five

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The family of a 20-year-old polytechnic student, who was severely injured in a road accident on July 21, has donated his organs which has given the gift of life to five persons.

After the accident at Vemuru of Guntur district, the student, D Sanjay, was first shifted to Vemuru PHC. He was later shifted to Tenali government hospital and then Guntur GGH for better treatment. However, doctors declared him brain-dead as had received severe injuries to his head.

Officials of Jeevandan had approached the family explaining them the importance of organ donation. His organs were given to five patients admitted in Guntur’s Ramesh Hospitals.