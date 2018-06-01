Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 students drown at sea

In a tragic incident, two students drowned at Suryalanka beach in Guntur district on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

The deceased were identified as P Pravin (15) and R Chaitanya (17) of Kakumanu. They were studying at tribal welfare hostel in Ongole of Prakasam district. The victims along with two other friends ventured into the beach for a swim, but sadly Pravin and Chaitanya were caught in a strong current and drowned in the sea.

Their friends Ravi and Hanumantha Rao tried to rescue them, but in vain. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police. The police with the help of expert swimmers retrieved the bodies of the duo on Thursday morning. Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam deployed policemen to alert public about high tidal waves.

