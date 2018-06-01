5 months after, women’s  hostel yet to be functional

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Five months have elapsed since a working women’s hostel built at a cost of `2.25 crore by AP Women’s Co-operative Development Corporation Limited at Vedayapalem in the city was inaugurated. However, it still remains non-functional due to lack of furniture and other amenities. As a result, many women working in various sectors in the city are forced to spend huge amounts in the form of rents at private hostels.

With a population of about six lakh, Nellore has been emerging as a Tier-2 city with industries, economic zones, thermal plants and many other manufacturing units.

According to sources, 5,000 working women from across the district and other parts of the State are residing in private hostels in the city. Private hostels in the city are collecting rents ranging from `3,000 to `4,000 per month from the inmates. “We are forced to reside in a private hostel paying huge amounts towards rent and food,” said K Lavanya.