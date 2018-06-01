Andhra Pradesh: Degree required for Rs 1000 unemployment allowance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, approved modalities for implementation of the much-awaited unemployment allowance scheme under which the applicant will have to be aged between 22 and 35 and be a degree-holder. Interestingly, the scheme will be applicable to more than one in a family.

Briefing the media after the meeting, IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the policy framework of the scheme was formulated after the sub-committee, constituted by the Chief Minister, had studied similar schemes implemented in 10 States in the country and 12 countries.

“We had six-seven meetings... involving several departments and came up with a policy framework. We will go ahead after feedback from the youth. The scheme was not successful in other States. Some states discontinued it after two years, some others after just six months. No State or country has implemented the scheme under the Saturation model, which we propose to adopt,” he explained.

Explaining the policy, he said an applicant must belong to the Below Poverty Line family having a white ration card and aged between 22 and 35. “We propose to pay Rs 1,000 per month. The applicant must have a degree or equivalent qualification or diploma.”

He explained that the scheme could be applicable to more than one member in a family. “It is not restricted to one. It could be two... they will be considered under the Saturation model. Similarly, we propose to introduce incentives in villages. The amount will be paid directly into the bank account. Lastly, training will be given to the unemployment to hone their skills,” he explained.

He added that the government wants to create a website wherein the applicants can enrol themselves using their Aadhaar number and specify their areas of interest.

Training will be imparted on the basis of their areas of interest.

Lokesh also pointed out that the proposed job portal could serve as a point of reference for companies across the country to hunt for talent in Andhra Pradesh. “There are 10 lakh unemployed in the State. The scheme will add an additional burden of `1,200 crore per annum. One thing we should note is that the scheme has not been successful in any other State. That too, none has implemented in Saturation model till date. So, it is a first-of-its kind scheme in the world. The government is of the view that the scheme should be sustainable. We have first announced the modalities and depending on public feedback, we will make changes if necessary and go forward,” he said.