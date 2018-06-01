BJP dares CM to order CBI probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP state secretary S Suresh Reddy has criticised the TDP and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu saying that they used the recent Mahanadu to make false charges against the Central government as well as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He also demanded an investigation into the charges made by former chief priest of the Tirumala temple Ramana Deekshitulu on the missing pink diamond and other ornaments and jewellery. “If Naidu has guts, he should order a CBI inquiry into the allegations of Ramana Deekshitulu and prove his sincerity and innocence,” he said.