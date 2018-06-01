Home States Andhra Pradesh

Buddhist circuit to get Rs 2.27-crore facelift

One of the important Buddhist circuits in the State, Salihundam, a village in the Gara mandal, is all set to get a facelift, as the Union government has sanctioned `2.27 crore to improve basic ameniti

Published: 01st June 2018

Salihundam Buddhist tourism circuit layout | EXPRESS

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: One of the important Buddhist circuits in the State, Salihundam, a village in the Gara mandal, is all set to get a facelift, as the Union government has sanctioned `2.27 crore to improve basic amenities available at the hilltop village, on the south bank of the Vamsadhara River, where various Buddhist stupas were discovered by Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy, in 1919.

For record, four stupas, shrines of great architectural value, relics, along with sculptures of dieties, namely Mareechi and Tara, were found while excavation was being carried out on the site by State authorities. All of what have been found, experts say, date back to 2nd century.

All the remnants are reported to be constructed between 2nd century and 12th century, with the intervening 10 centuries standing witness to different periods in the spread of Buddhism - Mahayana, Theravada and Vajrayana.

The officials of the district tourism department, led by its chairman and district collector Dhananjay Reddy, as part of tourism development in the State, is planning to strengthen basic amenities available the site, by setting up cottages for the tourists, a reception counter, an Wi-Fi connection, parking place, CC cameras, solar illumination etc., in a bid to attract more tourists. The authorities will also revamp the museum there to better preserve history to woo more tourists. “For the Buddhist circuit at Salihundam, the Centre allocated `2.27 crore to strengthen basic amenities at Salihundam, as well as on the hilltop,” said N  Narayana Rao, the district tourism officer.

He also said, “With the allocated budget the basic amenities will be strengthened to attract more footfalls from across the country. Cottages, parking area, a reception counter will be set up at the Salihundam village while CC cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity and solar lights will be set up on the hilltop,” the tourism officer said.

Tenders were finalised and the Tourism Development Corporation is likely to take up the works in the next few days, he said. “To erect the new structures, the district administration has ceded 1.40 acre of land at Salihundam,” said Narayana Rao.  Besides providing basic amenities for the tourists at the village and on the hilltop, district tourism authorities are also planning to provide two battery-operated cars for free transportation of the tourists.

Buddhist site: Bare facts
Salihundam, a hilltop village in the Gara mandal, on the south bank of the Vamsadhara River, is home to four Buddhist stupas, shrines of great architectural value, relics etc. discovered during excavation carried out on the site by State authorities in 1919
Experts say that all that had been found at the hilltop village were constructed between 2nd century and 12th century, depicting the various periods in the spread of Buddhism
In order to attract more tourists to this historically important site the Central government has sanctioned J2.27 crore to give the heritage circuit a facelift
What all are being planned
Setting up of cottages for  tourists, a reception counter, parking place, providing Wi-Fi connection, putting up CCTV cameras, solar illumination etc.
The authorities will also revamp the museum

