Guntur police arrest 52 bookies and punters and seize Rs 10.5 lakh cash

Along with cash of Rs 10.5 lakh, the seized 81 cell phones, 1 car, one communicator box, two laptops used in the cricket betting operation were seized. 

Published: 01st June 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district police arrested 52 bookies, punters and agents engaged in cricket betting at Magam Pulla Rao estate in Narasaraopet of Guntur district on Friday and seized Rs 10.5 lakh cash. 

According to police, based on a tip-off, they raided the Estate and arrested the bookies and punters including Moghul Rahim Baig, Sk Mastanvalli, and G Prabhakar Reddy, reported to be the main organizers of cricket betting in Narasaraopet. 

Along with cash of Rs 10.5 lakh, the seized 81 cell phones, 1 car, one communicator box, two laptops used in the cricket betting operation were seized.  Police officials booked a case and investigating.

