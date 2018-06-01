Lightning strike kills 5

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ONGOLE: Thunderstorms and lightning killed five persons and injured nine in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday. According to sources, a farmer Chinnapureddy Siva Reddy (60) was killed in lightning strike when he took buffaloes for grazing in agriculture fields at Dondapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district. He is survived by wife Hunumayamma and two daughters. The body was shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem.

Anantha Peda Babu (30) of Pasumarru village in Narasaraopet mandal, Sivalasetty Prasad (50) of Yerraguntapadu village in Phirangipuram mandal and Kumbha Koteswaramma (67) of Talluru village in Krosuru mandal and Dasari Bollaiah (27) of Narnepadu village in Muppalla mandal were also struck dead by lightning.

The six injured were identified as Anche Siva Kumari of Dondapadu village, Lingampalli Rajeswari and Maganti Anjamma of Talluru in Krosuru mandal, Daram Lakshmaiah, Darla Koteswara Rao and Anam Chinna Koteswara Rao of Pasumarru village in Narasaraopet mandal. Meanwhile in Prakasam district, 33 sheep were killed in lightning strike. Seventeen sheep were struck dead by lightning at Gurijepalli village in Santhamaguluru mandal. Three persons were also injured in lightning strike in the district. In another incident, 16 sheep were struck dead by lightning at Pullala Cheruvu mandal.