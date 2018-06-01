Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lightning strike kills 5

Thunderstorms and lightning killed five persons and injured nine in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ONGOLE: Thunderstorms and lightning killed five persons and injured nine in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday. According to sources, a farmer Chinnapureddy Siva Reddy (60) was killed in lightning strike when he took buffaloes for grazing in agriculture fields at Dondapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district. He is survived by wife Hunumayamma and two daughters. The body was shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem.

Anantha Peda Babu (30) of Pasumarru village in Narasaraopet mandal, Sivalasetty Prasad (50) of Yerraguntapadu village in Phirangipuram mandal and Kumbha Koteswaramma (67) of Talluru village in Krosuru mandal and Dasari Bollaiah (27) of Narnepadu village in Muppalla mandal were also struck dead by lightning.   

The six injured were identified as Anche Siva Kumari of Dondapadu village, Lingampalli Rajeswari and Maganti Anjamma of Talluru in Krosuru mandal, Daram Lakshmaiah, Darla Koteswara Rao and Anam Chinna Koteswara Rao of Pasumarru village in Narasaraopet mandal. Meanwhile in Prakasam district, 33 sheep were killed in lightning strike. Seventeen sheep were struck dead by lightning at Gurijepalli village in Santhamaguluru mandal. Three persons were also injured in lightning strike in the district.  In another incident, 16 sheep were struck dead by lightning at Pullala Cheruvu mandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision