Now, civil supplies official found with huge assets

By Express News Service

ELURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth several crores of rupees from Doddigarla Muneswara Rao, Assistant (Grade 2 ) in the Civil Supplies Department and in-charge of mandal-level stock point in West Godavari district, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special teams of ACB conducted raids on the house and properties of the accused and his relatives at Eluru, Jangareddygudem and two other places in the district.

Muneswara Rao, a native of Chodavaram village in Nallajerla mandal of West Godavari district, joined the service on September 11, 1989, as Assistant (Grade III) in the Essential Commodities Corporation, which was later merged with the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation in 1990. He was promoted as Assistant (Grade II) in 2005. He has been working as in-charge of MIS point at Jangareddygudem since 2015. The ACB sleuths arrested Muneswara Rao and produced him in ACB court at Rajamahendravaram.