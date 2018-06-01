Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, civil supplies official found with huge assets

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth several crores of rupees from Doddigarla Muneswara Rao, Assistant (Grade 2 ) in the Civil Supplies Department and in-charge of mandal-l

Published: 01st June 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

ACB officials conduct a search at the house of Muneswara Rao (inset) in Eluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth several crores of rupees from Doddigarla Muneswara Rao, Assistant (Grade 2 ) in the Civil Supplies Department and in-charge of mandal-level stock point in West Godavari district, disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Special teams of ACB conducted raids on the house and properties of the accused and his relatives at Eluru, Jangareddygudem and two other places in the district.

Muneswara Rao, a native of Chodavaram village in Nallajerla mandal of West Godavari district, joined the service on September 11, 1989, as Assistant (Grade III) in the Essential Commodities Corporation, which was later merged with the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation in 1990. He was promoted as Assistant (Grade II) in 2005. He has been working as in-charge of MIS point at Jangareddygudem since 2015. The ACB sleuths arrested Muneswara Rao and produced him in ACB court at Rajamahendravaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision