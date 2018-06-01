Home States Andhra Pradesh

Return certificates to 2 students, High Court tells medical colleges

Court rules that petitioners should pay H3 lakh to take back certificates as per GO 67

Published: 01st June 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to two medicos who got admission to postgraduate courses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi and Jodhpur, the vacation bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the authorities of NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and the principals of medical colleges concerned in Andhra Pradesh to return the original certificates to the students so that they can pursue their studies.

The court made it clear to the authorities that they should return the certificates only after payment of Rs 3 lakh by the petitioners as per GO 67, which stipulates that any student who does not take admission after getting a seat in a medical college in the State, should pay the amount.

The bench comprising Justice SV Bhatt and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order on petitions filed separately by Dr P Madhuri from Guntur and Dr Siva Sumanth from Krishna district, seeking directions to the authorities for return of their original certificates submitted at the time of admission to post-graduate medical course in Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, respectively.

Madhuri cleared the NEET for PG medical admissions and got a seat in Andhra Medical College. Later, she took PG entrance test for admission in AIIMS, Delhi and got 33rd rank at all India level. She then urged the authorities for return of her original certificates to take admission in AIIMS.
As for Sumanth, he got PG seat in Siddhartha Medical College through NEET. In May this year, he wrote AIIMS entrance test and got 121st rank at all India level. He then approached the authorities for return of his original certificates for admission in AIIMS at Jodhpur.

The counsel for the petitioners told the court that his clients were ready to pay Rs 3 lakh as per the government order. As per GO 67, there was a three year ban for writing the entrance test for the students who leave their seats once getting admission in a college. However, the authorities were not ready to return the certificates though the petitioners were ready to pay the said amount, he pointed out.
Taking these contentions into consideration, the bench observed that there was no scope for the petitioner candidates to write the entrance test again within three years since they got opportunity for admission in AIIMS. Besides, they were ready to pay the specified amount in accordance with the government order, it noted.

The bench directed the university registrar and the principals concerned to forthwith return the original certificates after receiving the said amount from the petitioners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision