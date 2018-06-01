Serial killing case of 2013 cracked, 2 held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police achieved a breakthrough in the serial killing of women, which took place in 2013 in Proddatur, by arresting two persons. Gold jewellery of the women victims were seized from the duo.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, SP A Babujee said that the accused Patan Abdul Kalam, Sk Md Ishak and Sk Gouse formed themselves into a gang. To earn easy money, they started committing heinous crimes of killing lonely women in Proddatur. They used to approach the women victims saying that they want a portion for rent. Later, they used to strangulate the hapless women to death and decamp with valuables.

On February 26, 2013, the trio strangulated B Lakshmidevi to death and dumped the body near Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project and burnt it. A case was registered in Proddatur I Town police station. On April 30, 2013, the gang killed M Sarada in a similar manner and dumped the body on Kammavaripalle - Tadipatri road and set the body ablaze. A case in this regard was registered in Muddanooru police station.

On June 2, 2013, the killer gang murdered Gottumukkala Subba Rangamma in a similar manner and dumped the body in a cesspool. A case was registered in this regard in One Town police station. The police wound up the investigation of the cases since they did not get any specific clue about the murders. However, Kadapa DSP Sk Masum Basha, Urban CI D Bhaskar Reddy and Pendlimarri SI K Roshan took the cases as a challenge and reopened the investigation. On a tip-off, the police team arrested Patan Abdul Kalam and Sk Gouse at Venugopala Swamy temple on Proddatur road. Another accused Ishak is currently lodged in the Central prison in another case. The gang was also involved in stealing jewellery in eight temples.