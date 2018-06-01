Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sunstroke claims 8 lives this summer, Nellore and Prakasam sizzle at 45 degrees

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest temperature of 45.6°C in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest temperature of 45.6°C in Nellore and Prakasam districts. As per government data, the number of heat stroke deaths this summer is just 8, a far cry from the 50 pegged by unofficial sources.

Even as the state experienced severe heat conditions, moderate rains and gusty winds brought some respite to certain regions.

The number of sunstroke deaths is determined by a three-member committee comprising a medical officer, tehsildar and police officer. If confirmed, the families of the victims are eligible to seek compensation under Chandranna Bheema.

Over 230 heat wave-related cases have been registered with the State Medical and Health Officer. In 2017, over 6,801 such cases and 50 deaths were reported.

Health Department Nodal Officer Savitri said the decrease in number of deaths could be attributed to robust awareness campaigns — 1.5 lakh in number, attended by 18.6 lakh persons — conducted by the state.  

A whopping 13.7 lakh ORS sachets have been distributed so far.
Kurnool district, where mercury levels touched 45 degrees celsius this summer, has lost around 20 persons to heat wave, unofficial sources said, a stark contrast from the two reported by the government.
District Medical and Health Officer JVVRK Prasad claimed the deaths may have been caused by other issues.

5 killed, 9 injured in lightning strikes
Thunderstorms and lightning killed five persons and injured nine in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday. Over 30 sheep were killed in lightning strikes in Prakasam dictrict. Due to strong gales, electric poles collapsed at Chinthala Agraharam in Peda Dornala mandal.

“We are taking preventive measures to minimise sunstrokes across the district. We are distributing ORS packets in all villages through health centres and anganwadi centres,” he said.

Sattenapalli mandal in Guntur district recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday (71.75 mm).
S Kishan, incharge of State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), APSDMA, said temperatures would come down by evening thanks to cumulonimbus clouds.  

“In many areas light to moderate rain has occurred. From tomorrow, day temperatures will come down to normal range,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
highest temperature Nellore Prakasam summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision