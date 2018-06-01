Sunstroke claims 8 lives this summer, Nellore and Prakasam sizzle at 45 degrees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest temperature of 45.6°C in Nellore and Prakasam districts. As per government data, the number of heat stroke deaths this summer is just 8, a far cry from the 50 pegged by unofficial sources.

Even as the state experienced severe heat conditions, moderate rains and gusty winds brought some respite to certain regions.

The number of sunstroke deaths is determined by a three-member committee comprising a medical officer, tehsildar and police officer. If confirmed, the families of the victims are eligible to seek compensation under Chandranna Bheema.

Over 230 heat wave-related cases have been registered with the State Medical and Health Officer. In 2017, over 6,801 such cases and 50 deaths were reported.

Health Department Nodal Officer Savitri said the decrease in number of deaths could be attributed to robust awareness campaigns — 1.5 lakh in number, attended by 18.6 lakh persons — conducted by the state.

A whopping 13.7 lakh ORS sachets have been distributed so far.

Kurnool district, where mercury levels touched 45 degrees celsius this summer, has lost around 20 persons to heat wave, unofficial sources said, a stark contrast from the two reported by the government.

District Medical and Health Officer JVVRK Prasad claimed the deaths may have been caused by other issues.

5 killed, 9 injured in lightning strikes

Thunderstorms and lightning killed five persons and injured nine in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Thursday. Over 30 sheep were killed in lightning strikes in Prakasam dictrict. Due to strong gales, electric poles collapsed at Chinthala Agraharam in Peda Dornala mandal.

“We are taking preventive measures to minimise sunstrokes across the district. We are distributing ORS packets in all villages through health centres and anganwadi centres,” he said.

Sattenapalli mandal in Guntur district recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday (71.75 mm).

S Kishan, incharge of State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), APSDMA, said temperatures would come down by evening thanks to cumulonimbus clouds.

“In many areas light to moderate rain has occurred. From tomorrow, day temperatures will come down to normal range,” he said.