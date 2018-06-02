Chandrababu Naidu slams Centre for betraying Andhra Pradesh's developmental processes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu blamed betrayal by BJP-led NDA Government as the reason for the hurdles to the development of the state bifurcation four years after its division.

Administering Nava Nirmana Deeksha oath at the Benz Circle here on Saturday organized to mark the four years of state bifurcation, he lambasted the BJP for its ‘grand conspiracy’ for destabilizing A.P.. He accused the party of trying to instigate people in Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra using YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan and cited Rayalaseema declaration as an example of the BJP’s conspiracy.

“YSRC MPs have resigned, but their resignations were not accepted, as both BJP and YSRC fear defeat if they go in for the by-elections. BJP was washed out in the recent by-elections for four parliamentary and 11 legislative seats,” he said and added that Pawan was being used to rake up North Andhra Underdevelopment to put pressure on the TDP.

Naidu said he would not understand why Pawan Kalyan, who kept silent all these days post state bifurcation, is now raising the issue of underdevelopment. He maintained that like no other government before, the TDP Government is making every effort to develop North Andhra.

The Chief Minister, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as publicity PM, reiterated that Modi Government has even used Tirumala priest Ramana Deekshithulu to level baseless allegations against his Government and accused the centre for taking over Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara by declaring it as a protected monument with help of the ASI.

He said Tirumala is far cleaner than Varanasi, due to efforts of former chief minister NT Rama Rao and himself and said anyone trying to defile the sanctity of Tirumala will pay a heavy price. He said during Modi regime in last four years, had not kept a single promise that will help the people of the country, particularly Andhra Pradesh. “Banks are on the verge of bankruptcy. GST has made even Idli taxable. Prices of fuel increase based on whims and fancies of the government. If there are elections there will no price hike and after elections, prices shoot up to the sky,” he alleged

Terming the NDA government anti-farmer, Naidu said the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee to ensure remunerative prices for the farmers were not implemented leave alone doubling the income of farmers as promised.

Naidu, in his more than 90-minute long speech, recalled the days after bifurcation, when the state did not have a capital and he ran the administration from a bus. “We were betrayed by the Congress, which divided the state in an illogical and irrational manner. We believed BJP-led NDA would help us get stability and recover, but after four years, we were yet again betrayed. Including Special Category Status, none of the promises were kept,” he alleged citing it as a reason for his break up with the NDA.

Meanwhile, YSRC observed the day as “Vanchana Vyatireka Deeksha’ (Anti-Betrayal Day) to condemn and protest against the injustice done to the state byu the centre and the TDP Government. Party senior leaders anb MPs who had resigned and MLAs are on a day-long hunger strike.