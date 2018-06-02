One killed as lorry hits bus

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One person was killed and two others were injured when a speeding lorry hit an RTC bus at Vemavaram Donka in Phirangipuram mandal of Guntur district on Friday. The cement-laden lorry hit Vinukonda-bound APSRTC bus. Due to the impact of the accident, the bus plunged into an agriculture field and overturned. Forty two passengers aboard the bus, escaped unhurt.

According to Phirangipuram SI S Ujwal, lorry cleaner Katepogu Kalyan (20) died due to severe head injuries. RTC driver M Govindachari and conductor Kesanupalli Srivastavachari also suffered minor injuries.

The police shifted the injured to Guntur Government Hospital for treatment. Lorry cleaner Katepogu Kalyan belongs to Pagidala village in Nadikotkur mandal of Kurnool district. His body was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for postmortem.