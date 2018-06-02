Schools to re-open next week, 40% buses not ‘fit’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Most of the schools in the district are all set to re-open next week, but about 40 per cent of school buses are yet to obtain Fitness Certificates (FCs) from the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

Almost 800 school buses, out of 1,800, are yet to attend fitness tests, even though the tests started almost two weeks ago. The RTA officials said that buses plying without fitness certificates would be seized.

As per Motor Vehicle Act, management of all the schools need to follow the fitness norms for the buses and other vehicles used for ferrying students. Every year, buses are required to undergo vehicle tests in which RTA officials inspect the mechanical and the documentation aspects of the buses before issuing ‘fit’ certificates, allowing the vehicles to ply on roads. According to an RTA official, this year, of the 1,800 school buses in the entire district, about 1,000 buses approached authorities for fitness tests conducted across Visakhapatnam, till date. More than 800 buses are yet to appear for the tests.

“Like every year, we have started issuing fitness and pollution certificates to school buses and this has been going on for the last two weeks. Initially, the mechanical condition of a bus will be checked, as it is a top priority. Our inspectors will self drive and check the engine, gear system, wipers, lights, emergency doors and brakes. There is a mandatory norm to fix the maximum speed at 60 kmph, as a few buses tend to cross the speed limit. Next, documents, such as insurance papers, route maps etc. and a few other necessities, such as medical kit etc will be also checked,” explained the deputy transport commissioner of RTA, Vizag district.

600 ‘failed’ buses pass test 2 days later

Of the 1,000 buses that approached authorities for tests, around 600 were sent back after they failed to meet requirements. However, just two days later, the ‘failed’ buses came back with the required repairs and documents, following which they were issued fitness certificates. “Yes, there is only a short time left, but our inspectors are making sure that they complete the fitness tests of all buses,” said Venkateswara Rao deputy transport commissioner, RTA, Vizag.