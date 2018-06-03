Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beggar stocks up Rs 70,000 demonetised currency

Police rushed an 80-year-old found unconscious near Kari Mariyamma Temple to a hospital on Friday night, even as the town was pounded by rain.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthamma (inset) and her money | madhav k

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police rushed an 80-year-old found unconscious near Kari Mariyamma Temple to a hospital on Friday night, even as the town was pounded by rain. Kanthamma, who was abandoned by her family 25 years back, has been eking out a living by begging.

Much to their shock, the cops who were taking her to the hospital found Rs 1.40 lakh on her person, of which Rs 70,000 was demonetised currency. The destitute woman had stocked up the notes unaware that demonetisation had rendered them worthless. Circle inspector G Srinivasulu said the notes had been deposited at the government treasury and her condition is stable.

Kanthamma being shifted to hospital | MAdhav K

The octogenarian is a native of Kuntrapakam and moved to Chittoor district after her wedding. Thirty years ago, she returned to her home in Tirupati, where she stayed for five years before being abandoned.  Since then, she has been begging at the temple. Whatever she earned, she would convert to notes of bigger denominations.

Those acquainted with her said she hadn’t been able to convert small change to big notes for the past few years and so they had remained with her. A few years ago, she purchased some gold, a source said.

Kanthamma’s brother Manikya Chari, who lives in Tirupati, claimed she had refused to stay with him, preferring instead to live on her own.

“We respected her wish and did not force her to give up begging,” he told TNIE. Her niece said Kanthamma had bad blood with all other relatives and feared they would rob her of her savings. The old woman’s daughter died some time ago and the whereabouts of her granddaughter are not known. Her husband too is reportedly expired.

CI Srinivasulu said that a few other old beggars had been spotted near the temple and they would be moved to suitable old age homes. “We will shift them once we find suitable shelters for them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
demonetised currency Kari Mariyamma Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 