Beggar stocks up Rs 70,000 demonetised currency

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'100 percent hearsay': Serena Williams slams Maria Sharapova's book ahead of French Open clash
Trade war: US isolated as G7 meetings draws to a close
Donald Trump suggests Special Counsel Robert Mueller is behind Russia probe leaks
Dominic Bess leads England advance against Pakistan in second Test
Congress set to strike alliance with BSP in Madhya Pradesh
Ceasefire under strain in restive Kashmir: Three grenade attacks, clashes in a single day