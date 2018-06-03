Boy, friends, smother aunt to death

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a minor boy, along with his two accomplices, killed his paternal aunt and decamped with cash and jewellery. The police arrested the trio and recovered the valuables.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Saturday, DSP Sk Masum Basha said that Utti Ratnam was a resident of Santhinagar. Her husband died seven years ago. She married her elder son, who is a software engineer in the USA, with her younger brother’s daughter.

Her nephew, the brother of her daughter-in-law, used to come to her house often. The accused juvenile developed enmity against his aunt as she was objecting to her son bringing laptops and other electronic gadgets for the boy from the US.

When she was alone at home on May 30, the juvenile along with his friends G Karuna Sagar (20) and K Ravindra (20), offered pani puri laced with sedatives to Ratnam. When she fell unconscious after eating pani puri, the trio smothered her to death. Later, they decamped with gold jewellery worth `4 lakh and silver ornaments worth `13,706.

Lawyer held for eliminating ex-wife

Madanapalle : K Jitendra, a leading criminal lawyer, was arrested on a charge of getting his former wife eliminated through a hired killer. DSP Chidananda Reddy and Circle Inspector P Suresh Kumar said Jitendra married Nagajyothi two and half decades ago. The couple got two children. They got separated three years ago by taking divorce following a domestic feud.