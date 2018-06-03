Don’t select unsuitable candidates: JC to Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy on Saturday cautioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against selecting unsuitable people as party candidates for the ensuing elections.

He said any mistake in selecting candidates will be akin to committing political suicide. “Unsuitable candidates will push the party into the Bay of Bengal,” he said and added that the formula stands well even for YS Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRC and Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena. Reddy said he does not believe that Naidu will act on his advice.

“He will listen to whatever we say, but will take his own decision,” he said, adding that he is not afraid of getting TDP ticket as he is confident of winning poll even as an independent.