Man held for cheating jewellery shop owner

A man was arrested on Saturday on charge of cheating a jewellery shop owner of eight gold biscuits in March this year.

SP Vishal Gunni producing the accused before the media in Kakinada | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A man was arrested on Saturday on charge of cheating a jewellery shop owner of eight gold biscuits in March this year. Disclosing the details to the media, SP Vishal Gunni said Akella Suresh (28) of Jagannaikpur in Kakinada visited Aishwarya Pearls & Jewellers and struck a conversation with shop proprietor Sunkara Sairam.

The accused told Sairam that he would like to purchase some gold as he got `78 lakh profit from hatchery business. On March 14, Suresh said that he transferred `25 lakh to the account of Sairam towards eight gold biscuits and took them.

When Sairam cross-checked, he found out that no amount was transferred to his account. He immediately lodged a complaint at III Town Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, a CCS team led by III Town SI Sudhakar nabbed the accused at Jagannaikpur in Kakinada on Saturday and recovered eight gold biscuits.
During interrogation, the police have found out that many cheque bounce cases were pending against Suresh in the district court.

The accused also admitted to cheating his friend Hemababu and four others of `5 lakh each promising jobs in Kakinada Municipal Corporation. SP Visha Gunni appreciated the CCS team for nabbing the accused.

