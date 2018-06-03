Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srivari Kalyanotsavam in EG from June 19 to 22

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is going to organise Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanotsavam at four different places in East Godavari district from June 19 to 22, said TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad member G Nagaraju.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said Venkateswara Kalyanotsavam will be held at ZP School in Mamidikuduru on June 19,  at Gangalakurru in Ambajipeta mandal on June 20, at Dharmavaram in Prathipadu mandal on June 21 and at Srungavriksham village in Tondangi mandal on June 22.

The kalyanam will be performed on a vahanam specially designed for the occasion at an estimated cost of `1.5 crore. He said that `5 lakh will be spent on kalyanam at each place. Around 20,000 people are expected to witness kalyanotsavam.

