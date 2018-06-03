Substandard seeds worth Rs 47.5 lakh seized in raid

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted a raid and seized 950 quintals of substandard green gram seeds worth `47.5 lakh at SV Cold Storage in Ankireddypalem of Guntur district on Saturday.

Vigilance and Enforcement official K Venkat Rao said that they seized 1,573 bags at SV Cold Storage in Ankireddypalem of Guntur district.

The officials have found that one S Narasimha Rao was one of the accused who stored stocks in the cold storage.

The cold storage management was asked to furnish the details of other persons who stored their stocks in the cold storage.

The Vigilance official asked farmers to be careful while purchasing seeds in the market.

Vigilance and Enforcement Circle Inspector S Anthony Raj, agriculture department officer M Dhanalakshmi, constable Sivakrishna and others participated in the raid.