Three-day Masula Beach fest begins in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Masula Beach Festival commenced on a colorful note at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam on Saturday. Minister for Sports Kollu Ravindra inaugurated the fete. On the first day, noted yoga trainer Mansi Gulati presented her Yoga show. Old and young alike frolicked in the sea waters and took part in the adventure sports organised on the occasion.

Music director Koti’s performance was another highlight. Stalls selling Bandar Laddu, Pedana Kalamkari clothes were flocked by the visitors. Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana Rao said that Krishna district has enviable beaches and there is no need for people to go aboard in search of good beaches. He stressed the need for developing the beach as a weekend getaway.

Tourism Development Corporation chairman V Jayarami Reddy said Masula beach has vast scope for development as a tourism hub and as per the directions of the Chief Minister efforts are being made to improve the facilities. He said with the improvement of road, rail and air connectivity, more tourism footfall can be witnessed in the coming days.