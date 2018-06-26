Five held for robbing auto passengers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested five persons on charges of robbery and, recovered an LED TV set and Rs 30,000 cash. The modus operandi of the gang is to rent an autorickshaw and rob their passengers.

Addressing a press conference at DPO here on Monday, CCS DSP D Prasad said the accused would target commuters who hire their auto in the night time. They took the commuters to secluded places and rob them of cash and other valuables. The police arrested accused Thokala Nagaraju, Panuganti Venkateswarlu, Sk Khalesha, Chimmisetty Nagaraju and Mikhili Sandeep and recovered `30,000 cash and an LED TV from them.