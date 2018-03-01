GUNTUR: Ruling TDP former minister and Prathipadu MLA Ravela Kishore Babu accused his own party leaders, including Minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao, of illegal excavation of loam soil worth `100 crore at Obulanaidupalem in Prathipadu of Guntur district.

On Wednesday he took a team of journalists to Obulanaidupalem to ‘expose’ the alleged illegal excavation of soil.

He said Pulla Rao’s follower Ashok and Naryana Swamy were carrying out the illegal activity by using minister’s name. He said though he had taken the issue to the notice of Pulla Rao for appropriate action, there was no response from him. He further alleged that the minister’s men were selling soil for `7,500 per lorry and giving `2,500 per lorry to officials as bribe.

He alleged that police, revenue and mining officials became tools in the hands of the TDP leaders and taking no action to stop the illegal excavation.

He also alleged the involvement of another TDP leader Mannava Anil, son of NTR Mirchi Yard chairman Mannava Subba Rao, in the illegal activity in his constituency. But later he stopped after a case was registered against him, the MLA said.