VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made to the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Cheemakurthi of Prakasam district on Wednesday, Reddy flayed the statement of Naidu that the State is witnessing development in all sectors.

“What is the development. Is increase in share value of Heritage company development or increasing debts of farmers is development,’’ he questioned.

Reiterating that the development of the State is possible only with getting Special Category Status (SCS), he said that investments would flow into the State once it gets SCS.

Alleging that the Chief Minister is giving different statements at different times with regard to SCS, Reddy said that before 2014 elections Naidu termed SCS as Sanjeevani and sought it for a period of 15 years. “Later, Naidu said nothing will happen with the SCS and accepted a special package. But, once the people started opposing the same, Naidu, once again raised voice in favour of SCS. However, once again, Naidu went back from SCS by saying that there will be no use and said it will not bring any incentives to industries,’’ the YSRC chief said.

Jagan completes 100 days of his Yatra

The YSRC chief, who embarked on a 3,000 km walkathon, completed 100 days on Wednesday in Santhanuthalapadu Assembly Constituency of Prakasam district.

Party leader said that walkathon involved community interactions, public addresses and other meetings. More than 1,000 petitions have been submitted by different organisations to the opposition leader with pressing demands and needs, and with Jagan assuring each of them that justice would be done. Ain Sathanuthalapadu AC, Prakasham district.

As part of the yatra, the YSRC chief so far covered 1,352 kms spread across six districts.