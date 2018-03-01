RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram may finally be on the road to being free of plastic bags. Municipal Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju issued orders imposing blanket ban on use, storage, sale and manufacture of plastic bags in the city. “There will be no leniency in implementing the blanket ban and crackdown on violators will be more aggressive this time,” he said.

Concerned at the continuing use of banned plastic carry bags, the civic body has directed traders, distributors and vendors to stop circulating carry bags less than 50 micron thick.

The rationale behind the move is to prevent non-recyclable plastic carry bags from being abandoned along with waste and finding their way to water bodies. Traders and dealers selling plastic carry bags will be asked to find alternative measures such as cloth bags and other environment-friendly bags.

Organisations which are keen to sponsor and support the distribution of environment-friendly cloth bags and other portable bags are likely to be roped in for the drive.

“Frequent raids would be conducted across the city to seize the banned plastic carry bags. If the circulation of poor quality plastic bags recurs despite multiple warnings, we would cancel the licence of the shop and if required seal the units,” a civic body official said.

Apart from the cooperation of traders, behavioural change on the part of the public was cited as the need of the hour by the civic body.

“If residents refuse to accept plastic carry bags, traders would not invest in purchasing them,” a civic body official said. The civic authorities are planning to undertake a twin approach to eradicate the menace from the city: to crack down on the sale and use, and create awareness among the masses. A meeting of the Health officials of the civic body was held recently for giving shape to six task force teams.