ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed in Tadipatri town on Wednesday as YSR Congress Party activists staged a dharna at the Telugu Yuvatha office and later at the police station in protest against the alleged murder attempt on YSRCP third ward councillor S Gayaz Basha alias Munnabhai.

Telugu Yuvatha president P Khadar allegedly attacked K Ramanjaneyulu, a follower of the third ward councillor, at Chinna Bazar. Having learnt about the attack, Gayaz Basha visited him at the government hospital and shifted him to the GGH in Anantapur for better treatment.While Gayaz Basha was going home on his bike, the Telugu Yuvata president and his followers allegedly tried to attack the YSRCP leader at a mosque. The YSRCP councillor escaped the attack by speeding away on his bike. Later, the followers of Khadar went to the beedi unit, owned by Gayaz Basha’s brother and damaged two Innovas and material. When the police rushed to the police, the Telugu Yuvatha activists pelted stones at them.

Knowing that a murder attempt was made on the YSRCP leader, a large number of party activists and Gayaz Basha’s followers converged at the Telugu Yuvatha office located at Chinna Bazar. Later, the irate YSRCP activists rushed to the police station and staged a dharna in front of it demanding action against the Telugu Yuvatha activist. OSD Aishwarya Rastogi and DSP S Mahaboob Basha rushed to Tadipatri police station and brought the situation under control.