GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, an engineering student and a part-time auto driver, died in a road accident, at Chintagunta in Macherla mandal of Guntur district late on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Mahesh Goud (21) of Dhone in Kurnool district came to Macherla to pursue higher studies. Since he belongs to a poor family, he used to operate an auto during night time and pursue studies during the day.

On Tuesday night, he dropped passengers at Nagarjuna Sagar, who boarded the auto at Macherla. While returning from Nagarjuna Sagar, the auto he was driving overturned at Chintagunta village. Mahesh received severe head and body injuries and the police rushed him to Macherla area hospital for treatment. As his condition turned critical, the police tried to shift him to Guntur GGH, but he died on the way.

His father Krishna, who is an agriculture labourer at Dhone in Kurnool district, said that his elder son Mahesh was studying engineering third year at Newton’s Institute of Engineering at Macherla.