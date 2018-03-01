GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) special officer and district collector K Sasidhar along with Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha inspected various ongoing development works in the city on Wednesday.

He directed the contractors to speed up underground drainage (UGD) and road works to avoid inconvenience to public. He further instructed the contractors to complete Etukuru Road within 10 days. He directed APSPDCL officials to remove electric poles from the middle of the roads for laying roads.

The Collector along with the GMC Commissioner inspected UGD, road expansion and central divider works on Grand Trunk Road at ITC, Nallacheruvu, Etukuru, Lalapuram, Amaravati Road, Lodge Centre and Harihara Mahal areas. Guntur RDO T Srinivasa Rao, R&B SE Madhavi Sukanya and other officials were also present.