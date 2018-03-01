GUNTUR: One in every 20 people, globally, suffer from some kind of rare disease, Dr NV Sundara Chary of Guntur Government Hospital (GGH), said, citing a recent analytical report by European Organisation for Rare Disease.

Sundara Chary, who is heading the neurological section of the hospital, was speaking on the occasion of Rare Disease Day, which is marked on the last day of every February.

Explaining the reason behind the observance, the doctor said: “The primary reason is to create awareness among public and policy makers about rare diseases, and their impact on one’s health and well-being.” The day also highlights the need for research towards such diseases and encourage stakeholders to fund more on such projects, he said, adding that 20-30 million suffer from rare diseases in Europe alone. To his opinion, the out-of-pocket expenses, which is rising globally, leads to incorrect diagnosis and, as such, a patient is compelled to visit many doctors.

“The rare diseases are absolutely challenging when they are related to brain and nervous system. The challenge often engenders a rare neurological disorder and we have been making efforts to alleviate their impact.” “The need for a robust scientific information system is essential to analyse such diseases and their real time database would really help,” he said.

Fact

It is an observance held on the last day of February every year. Rare Disease Day was established in year 2008